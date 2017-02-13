Man injured in Montgomery shooting

A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery, according to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery police officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Ryan St. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, Duckett said.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.