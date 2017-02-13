Man injured in Montgomery shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man injured in Montgomery shooting

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery, according to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery police officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Ryan St. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, Duckett said.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats

    No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:24:02 GMT

    A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.  

    More >>

    A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly