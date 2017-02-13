Sensory Sensitive Sundays offered for children with special needs

Chuck E. Cheese's is offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays for children with special needs.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first Sunday of every month, Chuck E. Cheese's restaurants will be open to cater specifically to children with autism and other disabilities.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday will offer reduced lighting and noise, trained staff, and food and games.

To find a nearby location, visit ChuckeCheese.com.

