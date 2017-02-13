Homeowner chases burglary suspects through neighborhood

It was a Friday morning like any other for Jamilia Jones. Her 10-year-old daughter, Mia, was at school, and she had gone to the gym.

She said she had only been gone for about 45 minutes when she returned home to find another vehicle in her driveway and her back door open.

“I stopped for a minute,” Jones said. “You can see in the surveillance footage that I stopped for a minute before I pulled in.”

Jones said she pulled into the driveway to trap the other car, but the driver escaped through a small patch of grass between Jones’ home and her neighbor’s house.

“They had a small car,” Jones said. “They destroyed the grass in the other yard and nearly took out the gas line. They destroyed the bench in their front yard.”

Jones said she followed the car around the neighborhood, going at least 84 miles per hour and hitting the other car with her vehicle twice.

“They knew this neighborhood,” Jones said. “They knew how to get around. I was right on them until they got to the highway.”

That’s when Jones said she finally went back to her house to assess the damage.

“Everything was on the floor,” Jones said. “They messed up the carpet and just took everything.”

Jones found that her entire stereo system, media center, both of her Apple laptops, a Dell computer and nearly all of the chargers for her electronics had been stolen.

“The Apple products, alone, were worth $7,000,” Jones said.

However, the thieves didn't stop at pricey electronics. Jones said the rest of the items they took are “petty."

“They took a lot of my liquor, a full drawer of my daughter’s clothes, my lace front wigs, my good shoes, my nice purses, my good sunglasses, my jewelry, my IDs and cards,” Jones said.

Jones said the only electronic she was left with was her big widescreen TV in her living room. She said it was taken down, but got left, she assumes, because it didn’t fit in the burglars’ vehicle. Jones said police pulled fingerprints off of the TV.

After the incident, Jones said a number of her neighbors came to her, offering surveillance footage from their homes that showed the burglars because she did not have a security system at the time. The videos show a man and a woman entering Jones’ home after pulling into her driveway, as well as Jones’ pursuit of the couple.

Jones got security installed in her home, but she said she is afraid and feels violated. However, she said she is thankful for the love and support of her neighbors.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed the incident is under investigation. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

