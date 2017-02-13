Man arrested after being featured in WSFA's 'County Road 12' segment

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
About 90 percent of Americans consume caffeine everyday but when does caffeine become deadly? A South Carolina teenager’s death linked to a Caffeine overdose has sparked a discussion among parents and physicians, how much is too much?More >>
About 90 percent of Americans consume caffeine everyday but when does caffeine become deadly? A South Carolina teenager’s death linked to a Caffeine overdose has sparked a discussion among parents and physicians, how much is too much?More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
School is almost out for the summer, which means tens of thousands of students in the River Region will soon have a whole lot of free time on their hands.More >>
School is almost out for the summer, which means tens of thousands of students in the River Region will soon have a whole lot of free time on their hands.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
A Lauderdale County couple is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection to a house fire from May 1.More >>
A Lauderdale County couple is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection to a house fire from May 1.More >>
The Concordia College Alabama Board of Regents announced that Dr. James Lyons will serve as the institution’s Chief Transition Officer starting this week.More >>
The Concordia College Alabama Board of Regents announced that Dr. James Lyons will serve as the institution’s Chief Transition Officer starting this week.More >>