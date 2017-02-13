Man arrested after being featured in WSFA's 'County Road 12' seg - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man arrested after being featured in WSFA's 'County Road 12' segment

Rockin' Ronald Edward pumps up commuters on their way to work. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Rockin' Ronald Edward pumps up commuters on their way to work. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A man recently featured in a WSFA 12 News County Road 12 segment has been arrested after police saw the story on-air.

The piece about Ronald Edwards aired on Feb. 10 and featured the Montgomery resident who has captured the hearts of many commuters for what he does before he has to go to work, himself. 

“Life don’t come easy,” said Edwards. “Some people are down and they just don’t want to go to work.”

So he tells drivers to pump it up, give him a honk or a wave, or just a smile will do as they commute by him on Highway 31 coming from Prattville toward Montgomery.

Prattville police said they saw the "featur[ing] Mr. Edwards waving at traffic in the mornings to bring a positive vibe to the citizens that drive by the business in the morning." Unfortunately for Edwards, Prattville police were also familiar with his name.

"After seeing Mr. Edwards on television, we were familiar with Mr. Edwards and confirmed that he had four active warrants through our agency," said Capt. David Fowler with the Prattville Police Department's Patrol Division.

On Monday, officers went to Edwards' place of employment and arrested him for two counts of driving while revoked, driving without insurance, and speeding.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

