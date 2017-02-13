GoFundMe set up to pay cost of Battle of Selma re-enactment - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

GoFundMe set up to pay cost of Battle of Selma re-enactment

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

After news broke earlier this month that the Battle of Selma re-enactment was being canceled due to financial reasons, a GoFundMe account has now been set up in an attempt to save the event. 

It was announced that the annual event was being canceled this year after event organizers received a bill from the City of Selma for the re-enactment. 

Now, following multiple phone calls and emails, organizers have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money in hopes of putting on the event. 

Organizers say they need to raise $22,000 in order to make the event happen this year. 

"We knew the event was cherished by the community, but we were surprised by the number of out of state supporters. We want to see if we can raise the money that is needed for the new city fees,” said Candace Skelton, Battle of Selma Committee Chairman.

The annual commemoration at Riverside Park has been held the past 31 years. It attracts between 2,000-5,000 spectators each year and between 400- 1000 participants.

“As we initiate our ‘Gofundme’ campaign, and work with city officials to reduce fees, our Battle of Selma committee and the Society Board are keeping all
options open. We’ve had talks about changing the re-enactment venue to historically significant but more rural locations outside the city limits. We have
also discussed other beneficial changes," said James Hammonds, President of the April 1865 Society. 

You can learn more about the Battle of Selma, here

