Reports show teen drug abuse rates declining

New numbers show the number of teens abusing substances may be d ropping, for the most part. Drug use among American teenagers went down in 2016.

A recent study found that overall use of alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications and illicit substances d ropped among U.S. teens in the last year.

The study, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, surveyed nearly 50,000 8th, 10th, and 12th-grade students from public and private schools.

The research found that illicit drug use, like cocaine and heroin, among 8th graders, was at the lowest level in the survey's history.

In all three grades, use of illegal drugs over the past year also d ropped, except for pot.

Marijuana use among eighth-graders did decline in the last year from 6.5 percent to 5.4 percent.

However, 10th and 12th-grade marijuana use did not change.

The study found higher rates of pot use among older students in states that legalized medical marijuana.

In 2016, nearly 40 percent of seniors living in states with medical marijuana laws reported smoking pot. In states without medical marijuana laws, just over 33 percent of seniors reported using the drug.



Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.