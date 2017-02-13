Former Troy football player becomes WWE Champion

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt claimed his first career WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on Sunday during the Elimination Chamber event in Phoenix, Arizona.

What many people might not know, however, is that Wyatt was born Windham Rotunda and he is a former football player at Troy University.

Rotunda, a native of Brooksville, Florida, played for the Trojans in 2007 and 2008 after transferring from College of the Sequoias.

During the 2007 season, Rotunda was redshirted and then in 2008, he served as the backup center for the Trojan team that captured the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Joining the WWE was a family calling for Rotunda. His grandfather, who was known as Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncle, Barry Windham, are both in the WWE Hall of Fame. Windham's father, Mike, also enjoyed a two-decade career in the WWE.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.