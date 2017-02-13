Woman sought in Montgomery burglary

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection to a burglary investigation.

According to a news release from CrimeStoppers, the woman is a suspect in a burglary and two instances of breaking an entering a vehicle in the Dalraida community.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call the police or contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

