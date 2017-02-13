Concerns arise over website that posts personal information

Whether you realize it or not, your personal information is probably out there on the internet somewhere. But now, one website has made it even easier, a one-stop shop for people trying to get info that, in the wrong hands, can be used against you.

We found Della Howard heading to lunch. When asked if she knew about the website familytreenow.com she said no. However, after a brief search, it was easy to find the website sure knows a lot about her.

"My brother, my sister, my nephew," said Howard looking at the information listed under her name.

We quickly found out plenty of information about her, including several relatives and multiple addresses including the current place she lives and then dating all the way back to 1997.

"All your information is out there for someone to come to your house," Howard warned. "I just think it's private and no one should have access to knowing where I live and my family."

"Your personal information and information primarily about your relatives can be very dangerous to the public," explained Mike Trotter, an investigator with the Alabama Fusion Center. He continued, "this website that has most recently come into the news is probably one of the first to make that information really easy to access to the average internet user."

Trotter said having this information so readily available is dangerous, especially for the unsuspecting. He believes this allows for targeting, stalking, and identity theft. He's quick to add, though, personal information has existed on the internet for some time now. He said you actually probably made that information available.

"This information is out there legitimately because it's the way we do business these days," Trotter explained. "When you subscribe to a magazine or to a service you don't necessarily send in a card anymore, you fill the information out on the internet and that information resides in a database somewhere. That information can be stolen and then published elsewhere or it can be legitimately obtained."

So what can you do to protect yourself with that information floating around the web from getting into the wrong hands?

"You really have to change your mindset about how you operate and understand that that information is out there. So, you need to always be mindful of your surroundings with someone that might be a stalker or someone along those lines, as well as, do things like pull your credit report. You can pull your credit report from a government website, you can get all three of your credit reports one time a year for free," said Trotter. "If you ever do become a victim of identity theft then you need to call the credit reporting agencies, contact them either through their website or email or phone, and have a fraud alert put on your credit report. That will prevent hopefully new accounts being created in your name."

When it comes to the website familytreenow.com, it is pretty simple to remove your name and information. Just go to familytreenow.com/opt out and follow the instructions. It can take up to 48 hours for your name to be removed.

We did reach out to the website but never received a response other than being informed on how to remove personal information.

