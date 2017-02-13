WSFA 12 News Special Report - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WSFA 12 News Special Report - The Big Chop

WSFA 12 News Special report WSFA 12 News Special report

Natural hair is seeing a resurgence as more and more women ditch the coloring, curling and harsh chemicals they’ve relied on for years.

A new generation is embracing the natural hair movement, and the big chop is a way of starting over for some of these women as they make a clean break from processed, chemically-treated hair to a more natural style.

WSFA 12 News anchor Tonya Terry has the latest on this natural hair renaissance, coming up Thursday at 6.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly