$1K reward offered in Lowndes County double murder investigation

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Lowndes County double murder that happened earlier this month.

On Feb. 3, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired in the area of Mosses Public Housing at 9:28 p.m. Patrol Deputies were dispatched and arrived on the scene at 9:38 p.m. and found a subject slumped over the steering wheel of a car parked on Williams Drive in the Mosses Community.

There was also a second victim in the car.

They were identified as 26-year-old Frank James Hill and 36-year-old Antoni Markee Means.

Both had been shot inside the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.