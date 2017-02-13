Josh: Storms return to Alabama late Tuesday night

WINTER? WHAT WINTER?: What a stretch we are on right now - after a January that was a whopping 9 (yes, nine) degrees above normal, the first 13 days of February have also ran roughly 9 degrees above normal. That is highly unusual and puts this so-called Winter on track to be one of our warmest ever. Of course, it's not over yet, and we still expect a cold snap or two between now and April, but we see no sign of any cold anytime soon.

WARM AGAIN... Highs head for the 68-73 degree range across Alabama Tuesday afternoon; we expect a sunny and warm Valentine's Day. A sweetheart of a forecast.

STORMS EARLY WEDNESDAY: A cold front swings through Alabama early Wednesday; ahead of the front, showers and storms will form and sweep across the state between roughly 10pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday. A few of those storms could be intense; we think the severe weather risk is low, but not zero. We'll be watching for any potential hail, wind or tornado issues from this system.

COOLER, BUT NOT FOR LONG: Much colder air dives into Alabama behind the front; Wednesday afternoon will be a windy, much colder sort of day. We'll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday stay in the 50s north of Montgomery, with lower 60s south of the capital city. We warm up quickly; we'll be back in the 70s by the weekend.

WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING: Join our team at the Walgreens in Troy THIS WEDNESDAY from 10am through 2pm. We will be selling and programming NOAA Weather Radios; these radios will alert you when severe weather threatens your area. We have a new model of radio available this year; it has a power-generating crank that can charge your cell phone even when the power goes out. See you in Troy!

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist