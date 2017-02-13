Veteran's Town Hall meeting to be hosted in Tuskegee

On Thursday, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System will host a Veteran's Town Hall meeting.

The event will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the CAVHCS Tuskegee Campus in building 90.

Representatives from the Veterans Health Administration will be available at the meeting to discuss VA initiatives and answer questions.

The address of the Tuskegee Campus is 2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee, Al 36083.

For more information on the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, the services they offer and their locations, you can visit their website, here.

