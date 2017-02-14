Late three by Baker lifts Troy over ULM 73-72 in overtime

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
Top-seeded Faulkner (50-10) erupted with a four-run third inning and never looked back en route to a 8-4 victory over third-seeded Huntington (35-13) and the Montgomery Bracket title here at Harrison Field this evening.More >>
Top-seeded Faulkner (50-10) erupted with a four-run third inning and never looked back en route to a 8-4 victory over third-seeded Huntington (35-13) and the Montgomery Bracket title here at Harrison Field this evening.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
Top-seeded Faulkner (50-10) erupted with a four-run third inning and never looked back en route to a 8-4 victory over third-seeded Huntington (35-13) and the Montgomery Bracket title here at Harrison Field this evening.More >>
Top-seeded Faulkner (50-10) erupted with a four-run third inning and never looked back en route to a 8-4 victory over third-seeded Huntington (35-13) and the Montgomery Bracket title here at Harrison Field this evening.More >>
For the 14th time in the program's illustrious history, the G.W. Long Rebels baseball team is on top of the baseball world.More >>
For the 14th time in the program's illustrious history, the G.W. Long Rebels baseball team is on top of the baseball world.More >>
Sweet Water High School won the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A state baseball title with an 8-7 win in game three against Decatur Heritage.More >>
Sweet Water High School won the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A state baseball title with an 8-7 win in game three against Decatur Heritage.More >>
Sweet Water High School junior right-hander Jonah Smith hurled a four-hitter, walked none and struck out seven as the Bulldogs (31-7) beat defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage 4-2 in game one of the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Riverwalk Stadium Monday.More >>
Sweet Water High School junior right-hander Jonah Smith hurled a four-hitter, walked none and struck out seven as the Bulldogs (31-7) beat defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage 4-2 in game one of the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Riverwalk Stadium Monday.More >>
Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.More >>
Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Former Auburn high school standout Garrison Brooks is known for his electricity on the court, his size as a post player and, of course, his decision to switch from being a Mississippi State signee to wearing Carolina Blue.More >>
Former Auburn high school standout Garrison Brooks is known for his electricity on the court, his size as a post player and, of course, his decision to switch from being a Mississippi State signee to wearing Carolina Blue.More >>