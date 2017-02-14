Happy Valentine's Day! Are you a procrastinator? We'll tell you what you can do on TIA

Today is Valentine's Day, one of the biggest gift-giving holidays of the year. From flowers to jewelry to chocolate, there are some big bucks to be made all in the name of love.

According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average of $136.57 on Valentine's Day.

On Today in Alabama, reporter Bethany Davis will tell us what this means for us, who will be buying gifts this year and what they might buy coming up. She'll also head over to a local florist and show you how it's finishing up last minute orders and packing up the trucks for a long day of deliveries.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

RESIGNED: Concerns about a possible white house staff shakeup over the weekend came to a head in fast-moving developments Monday. Now, Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president's national security adviser, has resigned. Coming up at 6:30 a.m. Reporter Reid Binion has the details on what's next and what this means.

WEATHER:

A Marginal risk for severe weather remains in place from roughly midnight-8am Wednesday morning. We'll be watching. pic.twitter.com/lv8LDOyYmH — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 14, 2017

ESCAPED: Officials are searching for three escaped inmates; Jonathann Keith Kennedy, James Brent Brown and Michael Ray Morrison escaped from the Decatur work release center on Monday. Coming up at 6 a.m. we'll show you those inmates and tell you who to call if you see them.

INVESTIGATION: There are new efforts in Autauga County to catch a killer. A special grand jury is beginning to comb over the notorious unsolved murder case of Shannon Paulk. Coming up at 6:50 a.m. we help you remember the case and tell you what the special grand jury is doing to help solve it.

