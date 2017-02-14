Young woman shares heart attack story to help others avoid similar scare

February is Heart Health Month. Despite heart disease being the number one killer, many people think a heart attack is something that happens to someone else.

When it happened to a young mother who was initially misdiagnosed, she nearly died from a heart attack. She's now hoping the story of her close call can help save lives.



It happened after a day of skiing. Courtney Alexander said, “I had this severe back pain that came out of the blue right between my shoulder blades to the point where it was even hard to stand up, I had pain going down my arms into my hands."

Alexander went to the ER.

“They ran some musculoskeletal tests and said ‘well it could be your heart but you're young. You don't have any risk factors.”

Courtney was just 33, with no family history of heart disease. A former college athlete, she was in great shape and even played hockey but she surely was having a heart attack.

"Twenty minutes after I got discharged, I went into full cardiac arrest at my neighbor's house. The person who witnessed it called for help, started CPR immediately, the 911 dispatcher walked the people through CPR, police were first on the scene, they had an AED, automatic defibrillator, in the back of their car," said Alexander.

Doctors at the University of Michigan discovered Courtney had suffered a type of heart attack called SCAD or spontaneous coronary artery

dissection.

For reasons that aren't clear, the artery suddenly begins to tear, blocking blood flow to the heart.

“My kids were six, four, and two, so I can’t imagine them having to grow up without a mom and I will always be appreciative to the people who

acted fast."

SCAD often strikes young, healthy women. Up to 30 percent of cases occur in women who've recently had a baby.

The symptoms can include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in the arms, back, neck or jaw, nausea, light-headedness

or sweating.

Courtney has become an advocate for hands-only CPR and AED’s.

"We're working really hard right now to really increase the survival rate because it can be done and it deserves to be done."

Courtney now has an implanted defibrillator in her chest just in case it happens again.

