Arson suspected after 3 fires on same Montgomery street

Montgomery fire officials say all three houses were vacant and no injuries were reported. (Source: Montgomery Fire Department)

Montgomery fire investigators are looking for the person/s responsible fore setting three fires on Myles Street. (Source: Montgomery Fire Department)

A community is on edge as Montgomery fire investigators search for a possible serial arsonist.

Three homes have burned in the past several days, all on the same West Montgomery street.

Now residents in the neighborhood are on high alert.

All of the houses targeted over the past few days have been vacant, but those who live there still fear their homes could be next.

It has them taking some extra precautions as the Montgomery fire department searches for a suspect or suspects.

Frank Johnson can't help but feel unsettled as he glances up and down Myles Street, where he's lived on for 50 years.

Three charred homes within two blocks of each other are now eyesores.

Myles Street is located off of Fairview Avenue near St. Jude.

According to a spokesman for Montgomery Fire/Rescue, the first fire happened Saturday in the 1800 block and the second started Monday morning in the same block. The third fire started Tuesday morning in the 1900 block.

"It worries me now. My friend called me at work to tell me there was another house that burned down over here and I said, 'What?' I can't believe this," Johnson said. "People have been in this neighborhood for a long time but they passed away and their homes have been sitting empty for some time. It's sad to see someone doing something to these homes because they belonged to good people."

The fire department's investigation of all three fires indicates that the blazes could be connected. The agency's Investigations Bureau suspects one or more arsonists may be responsible.

"Anytime that you have multiple fires in one area it's always going to be of interest to us. There's a good possibility that all of those are linked. Therefore, we're working all of them as one and working to find a suspect in that area," said Lt. Buddy Fulton.

Investigators say it was the second time the home that burned Tuesday morning was set on fire in recent months. The first fire happened back in September.

"Some days I'll come home and the door will be standing open on this one house that burned across the street. Probably someone has been in or out," Johnson added. "It's scary. It means I need to be more aware now when I come home in the evening. Hopefully my home won't be burnt down when I come home. You don't know what people have on their minds now."

No injuries have been reported in the series of suspicious fires.

There's no word yet on how the fires could have been set or any possible accelerants used.



Evidence from the scenes has been sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.

"We don't know what to expect now," Johnson stated. "That's why I get up every night and check my house to make sure my doors are locked. And I keep a light burning all of the time inside and out. Someone had to set these homes on fire and someone had to see something. I want them caught I really do. If you see something happening or someone who doesn't belong or someone who hasn't been in the neighborhood for a while, say something."

Anyone with information on the blazes is asked to call 334-240-3916 or contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP

