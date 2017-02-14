Montgomery florists prepare for busy Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest gift-giving holidays of the year. From flowers to jewelry to chocolate, there are some big bucks to be made, all in the name of love.

According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average of $136.57 on Valentine's Day. That's about $10 less than last year's record high of $146.84. But Jerry Thrash at Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens is feeling just the opposite.

“The last Valentine’s Day was on Sunday, not traditionally a great day for us,” Thrash explained women love to receive flowers at work. “So this year will be much better with it being on Tuesday.”

A "Pollfish" survey shows 58 percent of Americans plan to buy dinner and drink for their Valentine, 54 percent plan to buy chocolates or candy. Flowers are actually third on that list, 40 percent of consumers planning to buy them for Valentine's Day. Thrash says Valentine’s Day is also third on his list of busy holidays after Mother’s Day and Christmas but Valentine’s Day is his most stressful.

“We have everything in one day,” said Thrash. “Christmas is over months, Mother’s Day is all week, but Valentine’s is one day, they only want the flowers that one day.”

On a normal day, Thrash estimates Rosemont Gardens makes about 20 deliveries. On Valentine’s Day, “it will be 10 to 12 times what we do on a normal daily basis.”

People are also paying top dollar for their orders. “I’d say around $90 each.”

Valentine's Day isn't just for couples. About 60 percent of shoppers will buy gifts for their family members, friends, co-workers and even pets.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.