Pike Road Schools superintendent to retire

Following three years as superintendent of Pike Road Schools, Dr. Suzanne Freeman announced Tuesday that she will soon retire. Freeman was named superintendent in Feb. 2014, the announcement of her retirement came almost three years to the day.

Timing is key in Freeman's decision. She's leaving a 31-year long public school career and her current post.

“My wonderful husband, who far wiser than me said 'You really need to think about retirement, you ought to think about it while you are young',” Freeman said.

While she was initially reluctant about pursuing the idea, she realized the time she and her husband have poured into the system over the last three years, and the time it would give them together, laughing that while they are not young – they are in good health to travel and enjoy their family.

“That started sinking in, and I was thinking about the possibilities as well as here are on good, solid ground," Freeman explained. “It was a God thing.”

Freeman's fingerprints can be found on each piece of the Pike Road School System, from her time as board consultant to superintendent, designing its non-traditional school and new age curriculum.

“I remember when we broke ground for the school and I thought, ‘this is going to happen’ it was a truly real moment,” the superintendent recalled. “I remember the first day of school, what a special moment that was to see kids in this town united with their school and their community. Those memories are going to last forever for me.”

Freeman plans to use her time to finish a book she's been writing, work in education consulting, and engage in advocacy work for public schools.

“When you are superintendent you work a lot, and you don't have the time to do those things that feed your soul,” she said, calling the time and undertaking at Pike Road Schools the highlight of her career.

“Getting people to think about the possibilities for teaching and learning,” she went on, "for children to think about and question why do we do what we do…I think about the children, those beautiful faces, about them discovering their gifts, getting confident about what they can do, and discovering the possibilities and a passion for what they can do in life.”

While Freeman has several months left as superintendent, she wanted to give the board advanced notice to begin a search for her replacement so that there can be a seamless transition.

"The best years of Pike Road Schools are yet to come,” she proudly stated.

There's no word at this point on the school board’s timeline to launch a search for Freeman’s successor.

