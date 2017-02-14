3 charged in 2 separate burglaries in Dothan

Hillard Hutto Walker is charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree. (Source: Dothan Police Department)

Hunter Blake Roberson is charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree. (Source: Dothan Police Department)

Hamilton Chase Baldwin is charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree. (Source: Dothan Police Department)

Dothan police and Houston County officers apprehended three individuals Monday afternoon who were suspected of two commercial burglaries.

The first burglary occurred over the weekend at Southeast Archery, according to the Dothan Police Department's Facebook. Surveillance video at the store showed an adult male in a baseball cap breaking a window and carrying merchandise out of the building.

The second burglary occurred Monday at the Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, where the suspects were staying.

The manager of the hotel recognized the individual in the Club surveillance video as one of the guests at the hotel.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office then determined the suspects were involved in both burglaries and obtained search warrants for their hotel room and vehicle. Authorities recovered stolen property totaling over $20,000, including 18 bows from Southeast Archery and $4000 worth of items from the Dothan National Golf Club.

"We recovered stolen property out of a few burglaries that we are actively involved in," said Donald Valenza, Houston County Sheriff. "The vehicle that was outside was heavily loaded with stolen property out of a Dothan burglary and at that time, we notified the owner of Southeast Archery who met with us. They had two burglaries over the weekend. At that point, we recovered all but three bows that were taken."

Investigators arrested and charged:

Hamilton Chase Baldwin, 25, of Enterprise

Hunter Blake Roberson, 25, of Dothan

Hillard Hutto Walker, 33, of Ashford

The three men are each being charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Other charges are pending while investigations into possibly related burglaries are underway.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.