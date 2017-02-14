Alex City police break up burglary ring spanning 3 counties - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alex City police break up burglary ring spanning 3 counties

Shannon Tate and Thomas Morris (Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

Busted! Alex City police charged two men with allegedly stealing a massive amount of personal items from homes and businesses in three counties. Veteran lawman Capt. James Easterwood has never seen anything like it.

"It's pretty bold and crazy," Easterwood admitted.

Chainsaws, a computer monitor, power generators, even a pair of boots were part of the recovered property, personal items allegedly stolen by 45-year old Shannon Dale Tate and 33-year old Thomas Randall Morris.

"Stealing properties in several counties. They were trying to get rid of it," Easterwood stated. "They got to the point where they had too much property and couldn't rid of it soon enough." 

Both face multiple charges. Easterwood said this is by far the largest burglary ring in recent memory for Alex City. Some of the stolen goods came from homes and businesses in three counties including Tallapoosa, Lee, and Autauga. The rope and pulleys? Reportedly taken from the back of an Alabama Power truck. A four wheeler came from someone's property in Prattville.

"What were they trying to do with all this?" Easterwood was asked. "Sell it and make money," he said.

If you were to total up all of the items stolen, Alex City police say it would amount to more than $30,000.

The two men were busted after they held a yard sale recently at their home Jacksons Gap in Tallapoosa County. A woman showed up to look over things and noticed something familiar; her own bunk bed and a box that were apparently stolen from her mini-storage. The woman unknowingly ended their three-month long run.

"It's so much stuff," Easterwood observed.

Police say both men have bonded out but the case is far from over. More charges are likely as investigators add to a growing list of stolen goods.

Capt. Easterwood said they are in the process now of reaching out to known victims about returning the stolen items. If they can't be found, Easterwood says the court will eventually 'condemn' the items to be auctioned off.?

