First Alert: Overnight severe weather threat

Happy Valentine's Day! Our Tuesday forecast largely looks great with partial sunshine and unseasonably warm air. Tricky weather starts to rear its ugly head as we head into the overnight hours with a fresh storm system approaching. While the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms is not overwhelming, it's enough to warrant paying attention to before you head to bed tonight...

TODAY: Dry weather with some sunshine will allow highs to climb into the lower and middle 70s into the afternoon. Clouds will slowly increase and thicken from the west, but the thickest canopy of clouds will hold off until after dark tonight. I expect no rain during the day today.

FIRST ALERT - TONIGHT: After dark, clouds increase with a few showers approaching west Alabama closer to midnight. Our main window of opportunity for stronger storms arrives from midnight to roughly 8 am Wednesday with a cold front moving through. An area of weak low pressure will slide across central Alabama and drag the front with it. Models have trended slightly northward with the track of this low, helping pull in a bit more unstable air into the night.

The upper energy helping support this development will be flattening...essentially weakening versus strengthening. That's good news for us, but I think there's still enough kick left to support a marginal threat for severe weather. Most thunderstorms that develop from midnight-8am will not be of severe caliber, but a few could produce brief spin-up tornadoes or borderline damaging winds. The greatest risk will be closer to the coast, but I think a non-zero risk extends as far north as HWY 80 and I-85. North of 80/85, already meager instability becomes even more limiting for thunderstorm growth and will likely keep all storms below severe criteria.

While the overall level of concern is relatively low, I always sound the horn a little louder when the time frame is during the night. People are sleeping and are much less likely to be tuned into what's going on around them. I encourage all of you to make sure you have multiple reliable ways of hearing possible watches and warnings. Our WSFA Weather App and a weather radio are excellent starting points. Make sure the radio has fresh batteries and your notifications on your phone are loud enough to wake you up.

Many systems of this caliber end up producing a lot of gusty storms that never produce damage. They might wake you up, but warnings don't fly. But we've seen a handful of cases where the smaller scale features end up helping storms intensify more than the big picture would suggest, and being an overnight setup we need to prepare for the rougher (albeit unlikely) solution should it develop.

Most guidance suggests storms should exit Alabama no later than 8 am Wednesday with clearing skies into the afternoon. We'll continue to update you as we keep an eye on the progress of this system to our west. If anything changes, you'll hear it here first.

