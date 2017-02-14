Enterprise police searching for robbery suspect

The robbery victim reported to police officers the suspect struck her and stole money from her purse. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)

The Enterprise Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call at 7:45 a.m. at the Circle K at 1315 E. Park Ave. According to the police department, the victim reported that while she was shopping the suspect was seen inside her vehicle.

The victim reportedly confronted the suspect, who began to walk away. When the victim confronted the suspect a second time, the suspect hit her in the face and reportedly stole money from her purse, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a slender, white, approximately 5'8" man with a black goatee and black hair. He was wearing a gray jacket and black pants.

The Criminal Investigations Division urges anyone with information about this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.