Auburn Montgomery names new provost

Chancellor Carl Stockton has appointed Dr. Mrinal Mugdh Varma to be the new Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor at Auburn University Montgomery.

“I look forward to integrating Dr. Varma’s perspectives and his strengths into our work on the university’s vision as AUM continues to grow and serve in the River Region and beyond,” said Stockton.

Coming from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, Varma helped guide the university to high enrollment records and assist in the development and implementation of a strategic plan for expanding academic program offerings. According to Chancellor Stockton, Varma made great strides in creating a culture of evidence and innovative recruitment and retention programs. He secured nearly $2 million in grant funding for the university’s student success center and campus learning communities, and the delivery of effective advising and career counseling services to students.

“The thought and the energy AUM dedicates to putting students first drew me to the university. As chief academic officer, I’ll support that core value by evolving and managing our academic programs and degrees to ensure that they are engaging and relevant to the lives students choose to build with us," Varma said.

Dr. Varma will hold faculty appointments in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences as a tenured full professor of Healthcare Administration.

Dr. Varma received his B.S. (Honors), M.S., and Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Delhi and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is a Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives and is Board Certified in Healthcare Management.

