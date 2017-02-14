First Alert weather team programs weather radios in Troy

The First Alert Weather team worked to help residents stay safe during severe weather on Wednesday by programming weather radios in Troy.

The weather team was at the Walgreens in Troy to program weather radios for residents in Pike and nearby counties.

In case you were not able to make it, here is how you can program your weather radio.

Don't forget, Alabama will begin its sixth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday beginning Friday, February 24th. The holiday will allow counties and municipalities to join the state by removing their local sales tax on the same items until February 26th.

