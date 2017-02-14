The Big Chop: Starting over with natural hair

Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in February.More >>
Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in February.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia.More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia.More >>
The controversial Alabama Memorial Preservation Act will make its way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk after passing in the few remaining hours of the legislative session.More >>
The controversial Alabama Memorial Preservation Act will make its way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk after passing in the few remaining hours of the legislative session.More >>
Here are few ways to keep your bank account safer...More >>
Here are few ways to keep your bank account safer...More >>
More jobs than expected could be could be coming to Prattville.More >>
More jobs than expected could be could be coming to Prattville.More >>
Hangout Music Fest is kicking off in Gulf Shores! Studio 10's Joe Emer checks out the scene, as thousands get ready to flood the beach for three days packed with live music.More >>
Hangout Music Fest is kicking off in Gulf Shores! Studio 10's Joe Emer checks out the scene, as thousands get ready to flood the beach for three days packed with live music.More >>
Elmore County Circuit Judge Ben Fuller revoked the bond of rape defendant, Chase Hughes following a second arrest.More >>
Elmore County Circuit Judge Ben Fuller revoked the bond of rape defendant, Chase Hughes following a second arrest.More >>
Take a trip across the United States to see Confederate memorials in small towns and large cities.More >>
Take a trip across the United States to see Confederate memorials in small towns and large cities.More >>