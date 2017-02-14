The Big Chop: Starting over with natural hair

Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in February.

It's become the go-to hairstyle for some ladies who are ready for a big change. The "big chop" has been described as a way of starting over with your natural hair, free of chemical manipulation.

Reggie Miller owns Golden Shears & More Style Shop in Montgomery. He started cutting hair as a teenager and says the resurgence of natural hair is about choices and convenience.

"Natural hair is one of those things you can get up in the morning and straighten it or you can wash it," Miller said. "You can even wear it naturally curly depending on your wave pattern,"

Natural hair hasn't seen popularity like this since the 70's. Many of you remember commercials with your favorite entertainers and athletes sporting 'naturals'.

Now there's a whole new generation of stars making the old style look brand new again.

"Oh my goodness! It's the latest craze. Everybody wants to do the natural thing!" Hairstylist Karah Franklin said,

As popular as it is, not everybody is happy the first time they try the chop. Attorney Vernetta Perkins tells us what happened when she tried the 'chop' on a whim.

"It was the second semester of my first year in college and I cut it off and immediately had a panic attack," Perkins said. "You don't really have anything to hide behind. It's just nothing there but you and all of you and your stuff and the beauty and the flaws and everything and it took me a second to adjust to that."

Part of the adjustment is finding a stylist you trust to help you keep your new style up and products that work on your natural hair and it can be costly! Consumers rack up hundreds of dollars before they find what works.

Most consumers agree, however, the price of products and occasional haircuts dulls in comparison to the hours in the salon and the price for those sometimes damaging chemical treatments.

"Being natural to me is a lot healthier than the relaxers and perms and things like that that we do that can oftentimes damage our hair, especially if they're done too often or improperly," said Franklin.

A lot of the best advice about upkeep and care comes from others who have tried the 'chop', many of them more than once. Different looks are achieved through the growing list of products designed just for natural hair wearers.

According to Miller, they even have different things now like sponges invented to give you a different textured look or you can just pick it out. You can pat it or put gel on it to make it curly. It's just so many different options that you have with natural hair.

An option that more and more women are choosing, if for no other reason, is it's the way their hair naturally grows.

As Perkins says, "This is what I really look like. This is the way God made me and I happen to think that it's pretty dope!"

