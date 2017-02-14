Montgomery's Mardi Gras festivities set for Saturday afternoon

Montgomery's Downtown Business Association is hosting the fourth annual Mardi Gras Block Party & Cajun Cook-Off Saturday on Commerce Street, between Bibb and Tallapoosa Streets.

“This whole block, we’re going to have to ourselves,” said Clay McInnis, president of DBA Montgomery. “We’re going to have a stage parked here, we’re going to have a brass band starting at 2:00 p.m.”

New Orleans' Treme Brass Band gained recognition from the HBO show Treme and made appearances on Spike Lee's documentary When The Levees Broke and NCIS New Orleans on CBS. The Block Party will last from 2 to 5 p.m., with the Treme Brass Band performing at 2:30 p.m. It will be free to the public.

Before that, the Cajun Cook-Off will showcase some of Montgomery's premiere restaurants' Cajun treats. “It’s a sampling of Cajun food. Jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, all the great things that you can make,” McInnis explained. The the Cajun Cook-Off runs from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets for the Cook-Off are $15 and on sale now, with limited availability. All proceeds benefit Valiant Cross Academy.

The Downtown Business Association encourages attendees to come in costume, dance, drink and eat in celebration of carnival Season, "Gump" style.

“DBA Montgomery is excited to bring businesses and the public together to enjoy great music and food, build relationships and celebrate our community,"

For more information, call 334-850-1101.

