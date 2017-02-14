Second Bojangles' restaurant opening in Montgomery

Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will celebrate the opening of its second Montgomery location all day on Monday.

The restaurant, which will be located at 2955 E. South Blvd. near Troy Highway, will begin the festivities at 5:30 a.m., with the first 50 dine-in customers receiving $5 gift cards. Along with free food giveaways throughout the day, Bojangles' will offer prizes and hold a drawing to win breakfast from the restaurant for a year.

Hours of operation are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, with Friday and Saturday night drive-thru hours extended to 10 p.m.

“Our franchise group is thrilled to bring another Bojangles’ to Montgomery,” said Bojland Restaurant Group franchisee, Pat Landon. “Our team looks forward to being a great member of the local community for many years to come.”

Bojangles' opened its first Montgomery location in October on Eastchase Parkway.

