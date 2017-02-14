Autauga Co. authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' burglary suspect

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget will include a paid family leave plan.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday.
Just months ago global aerospace and defense firm Leonardo DRS announced plans to build a facility in Tuskegee, if they secure a big government contract.
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
