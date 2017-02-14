Autauga Co. authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' burglary suspect

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a burglary suspect in the Pine Level community.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 31 North. The driver of the vehicle, Nicky Terrell Gaines, resisted arrest and fled into a wooded area near Interstate 65.

Deputies were able to take two of Gaines' accomplices into custody on Highway 31.

During the manhunt, Gaines forcibly burglarized a second residence nearby.

When the owner of the home, that Gaines burglarized, returned around 10 p.m., Gaines exited the house and chased the victim to their vehicle, where he attempted to make entry.

The victim called 911, at which point Gaines fled back into the woods near the victim's home.

The sheriff's office says Gaines has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Gaines, or know his current whereabouts, you are asked to call Sgt. Jerry McQueen of the Autauga Co. Sheriff's Office at 334-361-2522. Tips can also be left on the Autauga County Sheriff's Office Secret Witness Line at 334-361-2599.

