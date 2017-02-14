Authorities searching for Prattville Walmart theft suspect

The Prattville Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly got away with over $500 worth of video games without paying for them.

It happened back on Dec. 12, 2016, at 7:25 a.m. That’s when police say the suspect entered the Prattville Walmart and loaded up a basket with $518 worth of video games.

He then exited the store with the loot and got away in a black or dark green 4-door sedan.

Anyone who can identify him, or has other information that can help investigators find him, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

