Skull of person missing since 2010 found in Wilcox County

The skull of an 84-year-old person, missing since 2010, has been found in Wilcox County, according to Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha Gailes.

Gailes said the skull was discovered on Monday in the Pine Hill area by a landowner cutting trees. Multiple agencies returned on Tuesday in an attempt to locate the rest of the remains.

According to Gailes, the subject went missing on Oct. 6, 2010, from the town of Pine Hill.

The identity of the person has not been made available at this time.

