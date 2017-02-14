AL State Dept. of Education tours new MPACT facility

February marks 'Career Tech Month' across the country. In Alabama, the State Department of Education is touring schools that are preparing students for the workforce.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance visited the Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technology, or MPACT, on Tuesday. It was just a few months ago that the ribbon was cut at the new facility.

What used to be a department store at the old Montgomery Mall now houses more than 400 students studying 10 different trades. Today, Sentance and other state and education officials got to see the students in action.

The majors at MPACT are Advertising and Design, Building Science, Electrical, Fire Science, HVAC, Industrial Systems, IT, Medical Science, Public Safety, and Welding.

Students spend the first half of their day learning the traditional subjects and then spend the second of their day getting that hands-on experience in their major area.

