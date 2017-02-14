2 students arrested after gun found at Autaugaville School

Two students have been arrested and charged with carrying a pistol in a prohibited place, according to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

The students, who have not been identified because of their ages, were found with a gun at Autaugaville School on Tuesday.

Several students were found passing the gun back and forth at the school, prompting school officials to notify law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, school administrators had safely recovered the weapon. It's not clear if the gun was loaded.

Sheriff Sedinger said the next step will be a hearing before a judge in juvenile court.

