Editorial: Part of the problem with MPS

Part of the problem with the Montgomery Public Schools may not in fact be all on the school system itself. We of course will see exactly how that works out now that the state will be taking it over.

It is important to point out a few facts that contribute to the problems of our public school system.

In 2016, it was reported that almost 8,000 days of suspension occurred in the Montgomery Public School System. Four-thousand students were involved. That's 13 percent of the MPS student population. That number is down from previous years, but it's still too high.

Most of these suspensions are caused by behavioral issues, which of course are a direct result, in many cases, of home life.

Suspended students do "their time", which many want as there are rarely repercussions. These same students return to school and continue their similar behavior. The job of a teacher is to teach and not to serve as a disciplinarian as that is the job of the parent.

I can't speak for everyone, but I can only imagine what would have happened to me if I had ever been suspended.

I can speak from firsthand experience that it is not easy to be a parent, but that is the job we signed up for when we chose to have children. If our children are well behaved at school, then the teachers might have time to teach.

