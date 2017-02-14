Date set for special election to fill AL U.S. Senate seat

Gov. Robert Bentley announced Tuesday afternoon the dates for filling the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became U.S. attorney general.

A special primary election will be held on June 5, 2018. A primary runoff date is set for July 17, 2018 should one be necessary. The seat will be permanently filled by an election on Nov. 6, 2018

Gov. Bentley appointed Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to fill the seat until the special election is conducted. Strange has indicated he will make a run at the seat.

“After consultation and lengthy discussions with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, a large number of factors were considered in setting the date for this Special Election. Those factors included compliance with federal and state statutes and cases, saving unnecessary expense on a costly separate statewide special election, and setting a time that is expected to increase voter participation,” Governor Bentley said. “For these reasons, the 2018 General Election is the most reasonable time to hold the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Senator Sessions.”

Qualification deadlines for major party candidates is Feb. 9 while the major parties have until March 15 to certify those candidates with Secretary of State John Merrill's office. Independent candidates have until have until June 5.

Alabama lawmakers have raised their concerns about delaying the special election for two years.

According to Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), this is a crystal clear violation of a law. England says the law requires Bentley to call the election forthwith. By waiting until the November 2018 general election, Strange would serve more than a year and a half in the position without a public vote.?

Secretary of State Merrill reacted to England's comments, saying that while the state statute calls for a special election to be forthwith, that word forthwith means as soon as possible or immediately. The thing complicating this problem, according to Merrill, is that the decision is strictly up to Bentley. Only a court case could force a date change, and that could take months.

The proclamation can be read here:

