Science proves Troy couple is the perfect match

William and Ashley Brand have always known they were right for each other, but within the past year, science proved they are the perfect match.

The Troy couple has been together for seven years.

Ashley has a chronic kidney disease. After already having two kidney transplants, doctors told her in 2015 she would need another one. She got tested last year and put on the donor waiting list.

Her husband, William, didn't want her to wait long and chose to get tested. They were shocked to find out he was her perfect match.

"It's like a 1 percent chance for spouses to match. I mean it's astronomical," William said. "I really didn't think I would be a match. I was just trying everything I could to help her out."

On Oct. 31, William donated his kidney to his wife. He admits he was nervous leading up to the surgery, but on that day he was at peace.

"I love her with all my heart, and I would do anything for her. I'd give her my other kidney," William said.

Ashley jokes she got his moody kidney, but the two say their bond is stronger than ever.

"I feel like we were put together for a reason, and it was meant to be and God is good," William said.

He has one piece of advice for anyone - whether in a relationship or not.

"If you're not an organ donor, I suggest you [become one]. It's the best thing you can do for somebody. It's the best feeling after you do that for somebody," William said.

Tuesday is not only Valentine's Day. It's also National Donor Day.

Nationally, someone is added to the organ donation waiting list every 10 minutes. Here in Alabama, about 3,800 people are on the list.

You can either register to be a donor when you apply for or renew your driver's license or do so online at https://www.donatelife.net/.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.