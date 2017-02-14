Barry scores 30, No. 15 Florida races past Auburn 114-95

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Canyon Barry scored a season-high 30 points and No. 15 Florida rode a big second-half surge to a 114-95 victory over Auburn on Tuesday night.

The Gators (21-5, 11-2 Southeastern Conference) also blew past their previous scoring high of 106 points en route to a seventh straight win. They dominated after going into halftime locked in a 50-50 tie, coming out of the locker room on a 13-3 run and never looking back.

Florida shot 56 percent from the field and made 11 of 19 3-point attempts and 37 of 42 free throws.

Auburn (16-10, 5-8) became the first team to reach its season average in regulation against the Gators, but couldn't slow them down on the other end.

The game was so dominated by offense that 13 players scored in double figures.

Anfernee McLemore led Auburn with 19 points, T.J. Dunans had 13 and Ronnie Johnson 12.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.