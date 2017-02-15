Josh: Late night storm update

Quick 11:15 pm update...

Line of storms continues to move eastward; it's in central Mississippi as of this writing:

It will move steadily eastward arriving in west Alabama after midnight. Then, it will sweep across the state, exiting into Georgia by 8am. As the line moves through, there will be a non-zero (but rather low) risk of severe weather across the state through 8am...

Frankly, there are more factors arguing AGAINST the idea of severe weather here than FOR it. Instability is lacking, wind shear isn't overwhelming, lift isn't all that strong, either. But, there's enough of those things to at least give us some small risk of isolated damaging wind or perhaps a quick tornado.

So, we'll maintain the idea that there's a low-end severe weather risk, mainly along and south of U.S. Highway 80, through 8am Wednesday. The farther south you live, the greater the risk; that said, even along the Florida border counties, this doesn't look like an overwhelming severe weather setup. For many of us, this is just rain and perhaps a few rumbles.

Still, it only takes one storm. Make sure the batteries in your weather radio are fresh and that you have the WSFA First Alert Weather app set up to use current location and enable push notifications, just in case!