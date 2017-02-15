Amanda: 2am Wednesday storm update

It's been a fairly quiet start to our evening, but showers and storms are starting to pick up in coverage across our western Alabama counties as of 2am this morning...

This snapshot from radar at roughly 1:45am shows two distinct areas of rain: a line rushing through west Alabama and a cluster of storm activity just off the coast.

As the main line is moving through western portions of the state, its potential instability seems to be limited by an area of thunderstorms just offshore of the Gulf coast. That is good news if we hope to make it through the night without any severe weather. A few storms are still likely to pack a punch with rain, gusty winds and rumbles being the main concern. A quick spin up or two is not completely out of the question, but that will remain confined to our southern counties over the next few hours. It will move steadily eastward through the early morning of our Wednesday and likely be gone in time for the late AM commute.

We will continue to maintain the idea that there's a very low-end severe weather risk, mainly along and south of U.S. Highway 80, through 8am Wednesday morning. As stated before: the farther south you live, the greater the risk. Also remember: just because your risk is higher does not mean severe weather is a guarantee. This definitely does not look to be a widespread event, so if anything was to happen it looks to remain isolated in nature.

We will continue to update you as we head through the your morning on air during Today in Alabama, online and on our WSFA First Alert weather app... keep it handy along with your weather radio just in case a watch or warning for you area is issued.

Amanda Curran, WSFA First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Amanda Curran WSFA

Twitter: @WSFA_Amanda