AL trees are dying; Why and how to recognize if your trees are affected on TIA

Alabama trees are dying and the Forestry Commission says it's more than the drought to blame. Officials say it's a combination of the drought and some pesky insects.

Reporter Bethany Davis is following this issue and this morning she is meeting with a forester who will take us into the woods and show us exactly what's happening to the trees. We'll go over what you need to know about the problem and how to recognize it and what to do next coming up on Today in Alabama.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER:

Who is up with me this morning? Tracking the line of storms heading into the area. Here's how I think this plays out... pic.twitter.com/O7Dx5S952J — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 15, 2017

REACTION: Hours after the House Legislative Black Caucus passed a resolution and held a news conference, encouraging Governor Robert Bentley to be forthwith and call an election for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat, Bentley responded. Reporter Kacey Drescher has the latest coming up at 6:05 a.m.

DISTURBING: A disturbing discovery in Birmingham: a video showed dozens of syringes in a neighborhood park. The man who found the syringes says he is concerned about the health of his neighbors who visit the park. Reporter Josh Gauntt talked with him and has the story coming up 6:18 a.m.

ARSON: A community is on edge as Montgomery fire investigators search for a possible serial arsonist. Three homes have burned in the past few days, all on Myles street on the city's west side near Saint Jude. We have reaction from residents and what officials are saying about the possible arsonists at 6:50 a.m.

