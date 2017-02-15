Lanes clear on I-65 SB after delays between Prattville and Montgomery

Lanes clear on I-65 SB after delays between Prattville and Montg - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Motorists traveling on I-65 southbound should not experience any further delays between Prattville and Montgomery.

There were reports that there may have been a crash near the Clay Street exit, which is just after the River Bridge. 

We are working to get more information from officials about this crash and will update this story with the latest.

