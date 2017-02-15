AL Forestry Commission says drought, insects killing trees

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, the drought we experienced in the fall is still making a significant impact on trees around the state.

“We’ve seen an increase in the population of ips beetles and bark beetles that are attacking trees all around the state, “ explained Brian Frederick with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The AFC is seeing a steep increase in the number of reports about pine trees going down. Pines of various ages and sizes are dying, from seedlings to mature trees. The commission says drought-stressed trees can be weakened and be more susceptible to insects and disease.

“The beetles are eating away at the cambium layer, which is the layer between the bark and the actual wood, and that’s of course, cutting off all the water supply and nutrient supply to the tree,” Frederick said, pointing out the results are very visible.

If you look closely, you can a few reddish-brown trees. @AlabamaForestry says black beetles have infested them. pic.twitter.com/s6wbfz92Xp — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) February 15, 2017

“Generally speaking, you’re going to look for the pine needles in the trees, the tops of the trees to be fading to a yellow, or to a brown or reddish color. You might see small spots within a stand of trees, or you may see larger spots throughout the pine stands.”

Frederick believes these conditions could have a significant long-term impact.

“The Forest industry has a very large economic impact in the state of Alabama," Fredrick said. "For land owners who have income, get income from their timber, this could be pretty devastating for their timber land."

“We urge landowners to be pretty vigilant in monitoring their stands and keeping an eye out for these insect attacks,” said Frederick. “Call your local forestry commission office and we’ll be glad to give you an assessment and give you recommendations.”

