Hearing continued in possible dismissal of Bentley lawsuit

The hearing on the possible dismissal of a lawsuit filed against Bentley, his former aide Rebekah Mason and others has been continued until April.

The suit, filed by Wendall Ray Lewis, alleges Bentley had a physical and sexual affair with Mason. It also alleges Bentley misused taxpayer money in the process.

Bentley and Mason have both asked a judge to dismiss the charges against them. Both previously denied having a physical affair, but Bentley admitted to making "inappropriate comments" to Mason after an audio recording surfaced of a conversation between them.

Judge Truman M. Hobbs, Jr. continued the hearing on the possible dismissal to April 10.

