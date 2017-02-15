House Judiciary tweaks death penalty rules

Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.More >>
Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.More >>
The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.More >>
The penultimate legislative day of this year's session turned into an emotional one for house lawmakers.More >>
The penultimate legislative day of this year's session turned into an emotional one for house lawmakers.More >>