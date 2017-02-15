Eric: Keeping it cooler

REST OF TODAY: Showers have now completely cleared Alabama with only a slight chance of a random sprinkle leftover. The battle we face for the rest of our Wednesday will be more cloud cover and temperature related now that the front has passed. I'm watching the back edge of the clouds already pushing south of I-20, meaning it won't be long before central Alabama starts to clear out. Prattville to Alex City gets sunshine first, then Montgomery, then Troy etc.

The clearing line will make temperatures tricky to forecast, but we should spike a few degrees into the lower 60s this afternoon before temps freefall after dark. Expect to fall into the middle 30s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cooler and more seasonable Thursday and Friday await with lots of sunshine. Expect lower 60s tomorrow and upper 60s Friday.

Scattered showers clip the area into Saturday. It's not a washout, but more of an off/on light rain at times kind of day. The sunshine is back Sunday as temperatures really start to spike heading into next week.

