DA: Composite sketches in Shannon Paulk case no longer credible

For more than a decade, he was the unnamed face - and possibly the killer - of Prattville's Shannon Paulk. Now, the composite sketches of the man in the 11-year-old's murder case, released in 2007, are no longer considered viable, according to Autauga Count District Attorney Randall Houston.

"I need the public to know that composite is not credible," said Houston, who explained that the public has been "very good" about giving tips, though most are based on the now debunked sketches.

"We’ve re-interviewed witnesses. We’ve talked to different people. We’ve talked to critical people in making that composite," Houston said. "And now, we just believe, we’re not saying there wasn’t a white male involved – that’s not what we’re saying - and we’re not saying there wasn’t a white male involved that had a mole on his face. We’re just saying that that composite now is not credible. So, if you’re basing your call or your tip on what one of those two pictures looks like in the composites that are out there, we ask you not to."

Houston said he does not consider the sketches a blow to his investigation, instead "a turning point".

"Now we know what we're not looking for," he said.

Houston said he didn't know if he would have called the sketches his best pieces of evidence.

"We have lots of evidence, and I think we have some very good evidence that we’re looking at and we’re trying to get tested. But, it was an important piece, I will say that," the DA admitted. "It was an important piece of evidence and something that we thought could lead. Now you have to understand that for years we have gotten information based upon this composite and those leads have been followed and they’ve never lead to anything. And the reason they’ve never lead to anything we understand now is because it was not credible to begin with."

"So if calling in a tip based on that composite, we still urge you to call in if you think it’s important," Houston explained, "but more importantly, if you have not called in because your information didn’t match that composite we would urge you to call in now."

Prattville investigators have worked closely with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to find Paulk's killer over the years. This week, the Autauga County District Attorney's Office convened the special grand jury to review all of the physical evidence and statements.

A special Autauga County grand jury is currently taking an in-depth look at the case.

Paulk, who would have been 26 years old this year, was last seen on Aug. 16, 2001, talking to an unknown man in a vehicle. Two months later, hunters discovered her remains off of Autauga County Road 66, in the Autauga County Wildlife Management area.

Authorities remained uncertain of who kidnapped and killed the child from near her home at Prattville's Candlestick Trailer Park just off U.S. Highway 31. In 2007, they released the rough sketch of the man allegedly seen with Shannon on the day she disappeared.

If you have ANY info in the Paulk case, please call 334-595-0244

