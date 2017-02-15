New app may help prevent misdiagnoses

Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
The same vaccine that cuts the risk of cervical cancer in women might also lower the chances of head and neck cancers in men, new research suggests.More >>
Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United StatesMore >>
An experimental method that combines gene therapy, stem cells and ultrasound has healed large bone breaks in lab animals, researchers have found.More >>
Colon cancer patients might improve their chances of survival if they eat nuts along with an overall healthy diet and regular exercise, two new studies report.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Now there is a DNA test that will help you find out what your body will respond to.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Despite the growing trend of drinkable sunscreen, dermatologists like Dr. Porcia Love said they do not recommend using it in place of traditional sunscreen creams and sprays.More >>
Alabama is joining the rest of the country celebrating National Nursing Home week. It’s a chance to give some extra attention to the residents and the people who take care of them.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, is World Hypertension Day. It's an initiative of the World Hypertension League in partnership with the International Society of Hypertension. “According to dataMore >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to require insurers to cover autism therapy but only until the child turns 18.More >>
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
