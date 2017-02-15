Study suggests AL Accountability Act saved state $29.9 million

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
Headland Police are alerting the public of thieves using counterfeit bills in the Wiregrass.More >>
Headland Police are alerting the public of thieves using counterfeit bills in the Wiregrass.More >>
It looks like heroin, and it's even being sold as heroin, but fentanyl is a lethal drug that can be fatal, simply through skin contact. “It’s killing a lot of folks, andMore >>
It looks like heroin, and it's even being sold as heroin, but fentanyl is a lethal drug that can be fatal, simply through skin contact. “It’s killing a lot of folks, and it's reaching folks here in Elmore County”, Sheriff Bill Franklin explained. So far, investigators have madeMore >>
The owners of a popular Macon County eatery just lost their home and belongings in a house fire and their employees and customers are doing what they can to pay it forward to the caring couple.More >>
The owners of a popular Macon County eatery just lost their home and belongings in a house fire and their employees and customers are doing what they can to pay it forward to the caring couple.More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the May 12 homicide of 20-year-old Jeremiah McDade, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the May 12 homicide of 20-year-old Jeremiah McDade, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65 southbound near Greenville. According to reports from drivers, traffic is backed up from the main exit bridge south.More >>
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65 southbound near Greenville. According to reports from drivers, traffic is backed up from the main exit bridge south.More >>
More jobs than expected could be could be coming to Prattville.More >>
More jobs than expected could be could be coming to Prattville.More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia, the overheating of the body. However, we won't know if charges will be filed until next week.More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia, the overheating of the body. However, we won't know if charges will be filed until next week.More >>