South AL woman indicted for allegedly burning 3-year-old with lighter

A Covington County woman has been indicted after being accused of burning her 3-year-old son with a cigarette lighter.

According to court documents, Whitney Leigh Stanley, 25, of Andalusia, is charged with torture or willful abuse. The incident is said to have happened at her home back on June 18.

A Covington County grand jury returned an indictment for willful abuse of a child in November. Stanley was taken into custody on Monday. Her bond was set at $20,000.

After the incident in June, the child's grandfather reportedly took the boy to a doctor who confirmed the marks were burns. The doctor then contacted the Child Advocacy Center and set up an interview.

"Mommy burned me with a lighter," the child reportedly said during the interview. "On my back."

The child said he was "playing at Mommy's house" and she burned him "real hard."

The child also said it took place in mommy's room, and she used an orange lighter, the affidavit stated.

Stanley's arraignment is set for March 8, according to Grace Jeter, Chief Assistant District Attorney.

