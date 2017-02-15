Remains of 7 deer found dumped near Lowndesboro

Remains of seven deer were found near a home in Lowndesboro. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Fred Strickland thought at first it was a pile of trash, but when he got a closer look he found it was the remains of seven deer just 40 yards from his property along Highway 97 near Lowndesboro.

"This day and time, people will do anything, and when we walked down here and found out it was deer, it was a different story," Strickland stated.

One deer had been decapitated. Others were missing limbs.

"It was going to be a buck here," said Chris Lewis of the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. "They cut the head to save the antlers."

Lewis said this isn't necessarily unusual, even though deer hunting season ended Feb. 10. In fact, a crime may not have even been committed.

He believes someone may have had excess deer left over from their hunting camp and needed to get rid of it, unfortunately by dumping it on the side of a state highway.

The potential issue here is if some of the remains fall into the nearby creek. That could pose environmental problems. That alone should serve as a note of caution.

"They'll start polluting the waterways and cause fish kills," Lewis said.

While a crime may not have been committed, Lewis says at the very least this was laziness.

"It's likely they wanted to just get rid of it and be done with it," he explained.

Lewis is checking to see if there are any reports of illegal night time hunting.

"I've never seen anything like it," Strickland said, who just wishes whoever did this had more compassion and respect for the deer family.

Lewis said whoever did this could have easily given the deer to be processed to help the state's Hunters Helping The Hungry program.

The venison meat is packaged, frozen, and distributed to area food banks for the needy. For more information on the program, you can check it out on the Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources website.

Since 1999, a total of 450,000 pounds of venison have been donated to state food banks.

